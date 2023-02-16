Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2023: AMV, SHOP, REAL

February 16, 2023 — 03:17 pm EST

Consumer stocks were down late afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sliding 0.6%.

In company news, Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) dropped about 31% after it priced an offering of 8.33 million units at $1.56 per unit for gross proceeds of about $13 million.

Shopify (SHOP) was down almost 15% after it said Q4 basic and diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders fell to $0.07 from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

RealReal (REAL) fell 6.6% after the company said it will terminate about 230 employees, or 7% of its workforce, to cut costs.

