Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2022: RBLX,ACCO,CRSR,FMBI

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.8% despite new data showing a 3.8% jump in retail sales during January compared market expectations for a 2% increase.

In company news, Roblox (RBLX) shares dropped over 26% after the online entertainment platform company narrowed its Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels but still missed consensus estimates and also lagged Wall Street expectations with its revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 despite an 83% increase over the same quarter in 2020.

Acco Brands (ACCO) rose 4% after the office products company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.54 per share, up from $0.39 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Net sales grew 24% during the three months ended Dec. 31 to $570.3 million, also exceeding the $560.9 million Street view.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) climbed 9.8% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the gambling equipment company would replace First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index beginning with the start of regular-session trading on Friday, Feb. 18.

