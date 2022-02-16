Markets
RBLX

Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2022: RBLX,ACCO,CRSR,FMBI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 0.8% despite new data showing a 3.8% jump in retail sales during January compared market expectations for a 2% increase.

In company news, Roblox (RBLX) shares dropped over 26% after the online entertainment platform company narrowed its Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels but still missed consensus estimates and also lagged Wall Street expectations with its revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 despite an 83% increase over the same quarter in 2020.

Acco Brands (ACCO) rose 4% after the office products company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.54 per share, up from $0.39 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Net sales grew 24% during the three months ended Dec. 31 to $570.3 million, also exceeding the $560.9 million Street view.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) climbed 9.8% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the gambling equipment company would replace First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index beginning with the start of regular-session trading on Friday, Feb. 18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBLX ACCO CRSR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular