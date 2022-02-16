Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2022: NUS,RBLX,ACCO,CRSR

Consumer stocks were moderately higher late in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) both adding 0.4% after January retail sales rose 3.8% compared with market expectations for a 2% increase.

In company news, Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) gained almost 12% after the cosmetics and wellness products marketer posted Q4 sales above analyst estimates, reporting a 10% drop from year-ago levels to $673.4 million but still analyst consensus of $655.9 million in a Capital IQ poll.

Acco Brands (ACCO) rose 4.6% after the office products company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.54 per share, up from $0.39 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the consensus in a Capital IQ poll by $0.05 per share. Net sales grew 24% year-over-year to $570.3 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 , also exceeding the $560.9 million Street view.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) climbed more than 10% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the gambling equipment company will replace First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index at the start of trading Feb. 18.

To the downside, Roblox (RBLX) shares dropped almost 27% after the online entertainment platform narrowed its Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels but still missed consensus estimates and also lagged Wall Street expectations for revenue, which rose 83% year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.