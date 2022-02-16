Markets
NUS

Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2022: NUS,RBLX,ACCO,CRSR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were moderately higher late in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) both adding 0.4% after January retail sales rose 3.8% compared with market expectations for a 2% increase.

In company news, Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) gained almost 12% after the cosmetics and wellness products marketer posted Q4 sales above analyst estimates, reporting a 10% drop from year-ago levels to $673.4 million but still analyst consensus of $655.9 million in a Capital IQ poll.

Acco Brands (ACCO) rose 4.6% after the office products company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.54 per share, up from $0.39 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the consensus in a Capital IQ poll by $0.05 per share. Net sales grew 24% year-over-year to $570.3 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 , also exceeding the $560.9 million Street view.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) climbed more than 10% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the gambling equipment company will replace First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index at the start of trading Feb. 18.

To the downside, Roblox (RBLX) shares dropped almost 27% after the online entertainment platform narrowed its Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels but still missed consensus estimates and also lagged Wall Street expectations for revenue, which rose 83% year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUS RBLX ACCO CRSR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular