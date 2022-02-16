Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2022: FUN, SEAS, WING, MYTE, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.52% lower.

Cedar Fair (FUN) was down more than 8% after SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) said late Tuesday Cedar Fair rejected its offer to acquire the company. Separately, Cedar Fair reported a Q4 net loss of $27.2 million, narrowing from a $105.5 million loss a year earlier.

Wingstop (WING) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.32. Wingstop was slipping past 7% recently.

MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE) reported fiscal Q2 earnings of 0.02 euros ($0.023) per diluted share, down from 0.22 euros a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of 0.14 euros. MYT was recently up more than 5%.

