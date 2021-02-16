Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2021: USFD,DFH,CRSR,CCL,CUK

Consumer stocks were slipping in late Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was sinking 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, US Foods (USFD) slipped 2.5% after Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.05 per share, down from a $0.66 per share adjusted profit during the final three months of 2019 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the food distribution company to earn $0.09 per share during the three months ended Jan. 2, excluding one-time items. Net sales declined 11.4% year-over-year to $6.14 billion, also missing the $6.08 billion Street view.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) fell 7.3% after the gaming components company Tuesday announced its purchase of privately held Visuals by Impulse for an undisclosed amount, with the design platform for creators becoming part of Corsair's Elgato product line.

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) fell almost 14% after BofA Securities began coverage of the homebuilder with an underperform rating and a $17 price target. BTIG Tuesday also started Dream Finders with a neutral rating while RBC Capital Markets initiated its coverage of the company with a sector perform rating and a $22 price target.

On the winning side, Carnival Corp (CCL,CUK) was sailing to a 9% gain after the cruise liner company closed on a $3.5 billion private placement of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2027. It expects to use the net proceeds to make scheduled debt payments this year and for general corporate purposes, including funding its current and future properties as well as any other costs preparing its vessels for sea voyages.

