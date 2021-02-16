Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2021: DFH,CRSR,CCL,CUK

Consumer stocks were slipping in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Dream Finders Homes (DFH) fell almost 11% after BofA Securities began coverage of the homebuilder with an underperform rating and a $17 price target. BTIG Tuesday also started Dream Finders with a neutral rating while RBC Capital Markets initiated its coverage of the company with a sector perform rating and a $22 price target.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) fell 4.9% after the gaming components company Tuesday announced its purchase of privately held Visuals by Impulse for an undisclosed amount, with the design platform for creators becoming part of Corsair's Elgato product line.

On the winning side, Carnival Corp (CCL,CUK) was sailing to a 7.7% gain after the cruise liner company closed on a $3.5 billion private placement of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2027. It expects to use the net proceeds to make scheduled debt payments this year and for general corporate purposes, including funding its current and future properties as well as any other costs preparing its vessels for sea voyages.

