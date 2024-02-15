News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2024: HLF, CROX, NUS, XLP, XLY

February 15, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) each up 0.3% recently.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) was falling 19% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.53 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39.

Crocs (CROX) was more than 5% higher after it reported a Q4 revenue of $960.1 million, up from $945.2 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $958.5 million.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) was dropping more than 26% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.37 per diluted share, down from $0.89 a year earlier.

