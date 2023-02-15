Markets
SABR

Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2023: SABR, ABNB, AMCX

February 15, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed late afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was up 0.7%.

US retail sales rose by 3% in January, beating the 2% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decline of 1.1% in the previous month. Excluding a 5.9% increase in motor vehicle sales, retail sales were still up 2.3% compared with an expected 0.9% gain. That followed a 0.9% decline in December.

In company news, Sabre (SABR) was down almost 17% after it reported an adjusted loss of $0.36 per share for Q4 versus a loss of $0.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.31 per share.

Airbnb (ABNB) was rising more than 14%, a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.27.

AMC Networks (AMCX) rose nearly 8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Interim Executive Chair James Dolan is working with a recruitment firm to find a new CEO, and his wife, Kristin Dolan, has emerged as a candidate.

