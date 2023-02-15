Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2023: PARA

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.6%.

US retail sales rose by 3% in January, beating the 2% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decline of 1.1% in the previous month. Excluding a 5.9% increase in motor vehicle sales, retail sales were still up 2.3% compared with an expected 0.9% gain. That followed a 0.9% decline in December.

In company news, Paramount Global (PARA) was up more than 8% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) said in a regulatory filing it held more than 93.6 million shares in the media company at the end of Q4.

Airbnb (ABNB) was rising more than 14%, a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.27.

AMC Networks (AMCX) was up over 6% after The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation, that Interim Executive Chair James Dolan is working with a recruitment firm to find a new CEO, and his wife, Kristin Dolan, has emerged as a candidate.

