Markets
PARA

Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2023: PARA

February 15, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.6%.

US retail sales rose by 3% in January, beating the 2% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decline of 1.1% in the previous month. Excluding a 5.9% increase in motor vehicle sales, retail sales were still up 2.3% compared with an expected 0.9% gain. That followed a 0.9% decline in December.

In company news, Paramount Global (PARA) was up more than 8% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) said in a regulatory filing it held more than 93.6 million shares in the media company at the end of Q4.

Airbnb (ABNB) was rising more than 14%, a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.27.

AMC Networks (AMCX) was up over 6% after The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation, that Interim Executive Chair James Dolan is working with a recruitment firm to find a new CEO, and his wife, Kristin Dolan, has emerged as a candidate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.