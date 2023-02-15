Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2023: ABNB, TRIP, SABR, XLP, XLY

Markets
February 15, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.2% higher recently.

Airbnb (ABNB) was rallying nearly 8%, a day after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.27.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) was up more than 11%, a day after the company said it swung to Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.16 per diluted share from a loss of 0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.04.

Sabre (SABR) reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.36 per share versus a loss of $0.47 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.31 per share. Sabre was declining by more than 12% in Wednesday's premarket activity.

