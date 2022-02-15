Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2022: UsFD,JOBY,TM,QSR,QSR.TO,CNK,AMC,TM

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.1%, giving back a small midday gain and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.9%.

In company news, US Foods Holding (USFD) gained 4.6% after the fresh, and frozen foods company Tuesday said it offered to appoint two new director nominees to its 10-member board in response to activist investors Sachem Head Capital seeking to name seven new board members. The company said it was willing to have Sachem founder and managing partner Scott Ferguson and another nominee join its board but balked at naming a new executive chairman sought by the hedge fund, citing "significant concerns" over the candidate's performance at other companies.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) jumped almost 27% after the electric aircraft company late Monday said it would partner with Toyko-listed air services company ANA Holdings to develop an aerial ride-sharing services in Japan. Carmaker Toyota Motor (TM) also will also support for the project, including potential ground transportation.

Cinemark (CNK) gained 6.8% on Tuesday after AMC Theatres (AMC) announced a deal with GW Properties to acquire Cinemark's Evanston 12 movie theater in Evanston, Illinois. AMC shares were 9.6% higher this afternoon.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) climbed 3.4% after the parent company of the Burger King, and Tim Horton's restaurant chains reported non-GAAP Q04 net income of $0.74 per share, improving on a $0.53 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue increased 14% over the final three months of 2020 to $1.55 billion, also beating the $1.5 billion Street view.

