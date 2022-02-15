Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2022: MAR, QSR, SBEV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.63% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Marriott International (MAR) was more than 2% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.30 per diluted share, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was climbing nearly 2% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $0.69.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) was down more than 23% after it priced its underwritten public offering of 2 million common shares at $4 per share for gross proceeds of about $8 million.

