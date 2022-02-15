Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2022: MAR, QSR, SBEV, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.63% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Marriott International (MAR) was more than 2% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $1.30 per diluted share, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was climbing nearly 2% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $0.69.

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) was down more than 23% after it priced its underwritten public offering of 2 million common shares at $4 per share for gross proceeds of about $8 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

