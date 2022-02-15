Consumer Sector Update for 02/15/2022: JOBY, TM, QSR, QSR.TO, CNK, AMC, TM

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.8%.

In company news, Joby Aviation (JOBY) jumped almost 25% after the electric aircraft company late Monday said it would partner with Tokyo-listed air services company ANA Holdings to develop an aerial ride-sharing services in Japan. Carmaker Toyota Motor (TM) also will also support for the project, including potential ground transportation.

AMC (AMC) shares were 4.3% higher after striking a deal with GW Properties to acquire Evanston 12 movie theater, previously operated by Cinemark (CNK), in Evanston, Illinois. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cinemark gained over 5%.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) climbed 3.8% after the parent company of the Burger King and Tim Horton's restaurant chains reported non-GAAP Q04 net income of $0.74 per share, improving on a $0.53 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue increased 14% over the final three months of 2020 to $1.55 billion, also beating the $1.5 billion Street view.

