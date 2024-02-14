Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2024: SAH, KHC, UBER

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In corporate news, Sonic Automotive (SAH) shares slumped 4.2% after it reported weaker Q4 results on Wednesday and warned that new vehicle gross profit in its largest business will continue to decelerate this year.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares dropped past 6%. The company saw a drop in Q4 volumes as consumers continued to feel pressure, reporting lower-than-expected sales on Wednesday.

Uber (UBER) shares popped almost 12% after it said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $7 billion of its shares.

