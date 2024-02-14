Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2024: KHC, SCVL, GAN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently 0.5% higher.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was almost 2% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, down from $0.85 a year earlier.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) said it has acquired footwear company Rogan Shoes for $45 million in cash, subject to adjustments. Shoe Carnival was up 1.3% in recent premarket activity.

GAN (GAN) said its shareholders have approved a planned merger with a subsidiary of Sega Sammy Creation, an affiliate of Sega Sammy Holdings at a special general meeting. GAN was 0.6% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.