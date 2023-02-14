Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2023: QSR, KO, MAR, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 007% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.18%.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was slipping past 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74.

Coca-Cola (KO) was slightly declining after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.45.

Marriott International (MAR) was 1% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per diluted share, up from $1.30 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.82.

