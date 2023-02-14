Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2023: MOBQ, QSR, TSLA

Markets
February 14, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.8%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.9% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 11, after a 4.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook said sales of items related to the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day lifted traffic and created spillover business.

In company news, Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) dropped about 34% after announcing its plan to sell shares and warrants in an underwritten public offering to raise gross proceeds of about $3.8 million.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was down 3% after it reported an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2022, declining year over year from $0.74. The company's board also appointed Joshua Kobza as CEO, effective March 1.

Tesla (TSLA) rose nearly 6% after the company's website showed updated prices for its Model Y performance crossover and Model 3 rear-wheel drive.

