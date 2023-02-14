Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2023: BA, KO, QSR

Consumer stocks were mixed in midday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 4.9% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 11, after a 4.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook said sales of items related to the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day lifted traffic and created spillover business.

In company news, Boeing (BA) was up 1.7% after it said that Air India intends to buy up to 290 aircraft, as well as a comprehensive set of aviation services.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was down over 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74.

Coca-Cola (KO) was declining 1.2% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.45.

