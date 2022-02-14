Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2022: WEBR, TSLA, THS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.13% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.03%.

Weber (WEBR) was slipping past 12% after it booked a fiscal Q1 loss of $0.19 per diluted share. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.12 per share. The company went public in August 2021.

Tesla (TSLA) recorded sales of 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, Reuters reported, citing the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla was marginally declining recently.

Treehouse Foods (THS) was slightly lower as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, down from $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $0.10.

