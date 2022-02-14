Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2022: RMBL, SE, MG, IAC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.2%.

In company news, RumbleOn (RMBL) tumbled over 36% after the used cars e-commerce platform said chief operating officer and RideNow co-founder Mark Tkach stepped down on Friday after serving in the post since RumbleOn completed its purchase of RideNow since Aug. 31. RumbleOn president President Peter Levy has added COO responsibilities to his job.

Sea Ltd (SE) declined over 16% after JPMorgan slashed its price target for the Singapore-based digital entertainment and e-commerce company by $170 to $250 but reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has turned nearly 1% lower, reversing a morning advance that followed the casino company and IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) announced plans to buy 9 million MGM shares now owned by Corvex Management for $405 million. MGM and IAC each will buy 4.5 million shares at $45 apiece, leaving Corvex with around 6.7 million shares, or about 1.5% of MGM's outstanding shares. IAC shares also were 0.2% lower in Monday trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.