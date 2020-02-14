Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2020: MHK,YELP,EXPE,CARG

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.08%

MCD -0.34%

DIS -0.84%

CVS -1.16%

KO +0.44%

Consumer stocks remain narrowly mixed in late Friday trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Mohawk Industries (MHK) climbed 3.6% after the carpet and flooring company late Thursday reported a smaller decline in its adjusted Q4 net income than analysts were expecting. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.25 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.20 per share non-GAAP profit.

In other sector news:

(+) Expedia (EXPE) rose 11% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income exceeding Wall Street forecasts, with the travel-reservations website earning $1.24 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down 1% compared with the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.06 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew 7% year-over-year.

(-) CarGurus (CARG) dropped 27% on Friday after issuing a downbeat Q1 forecast. The online automotive marketplace is projecting non-GAAP net income for the three months ending March 31 in a range of $0.07 to $0.08 per share on between $156.5 million to $159.5 million in revenue. That compares with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted Q1 profit of $0.15 per share on $163.6 million in revenue.

(-) Yelp (YELP) slid 4.3% after missing analyst estimates with its Q4 financial results and also naming a new chief financial officer and CEO of its True Food Kitchen unit. David Schwarzbach started as CFO on Friday, joining the local e-commerce and advertising platform company from Optimizely, where he was chief operating officer in addition to his responsibilities as finance chief. Christine Barone will become CEO of True Food Kitchen on March 1, succeeding Mariam Naficy, who stepped down after six years in the post.

