Consumer Sector Update for 02/14/2020: EXPE, EBAY, RCL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: +0.22%
MCD: +0.23%
DIS: +0.15%
CVS: +0.35%
KO: Flat
Leading consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Expedia (EXPE), which was over 12% higher as its adjusted EPS stood flat at $1.24 in Q4 from a year ago, beating analysts' estimates of $1.18 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue grew 7% to $2.75 billion from a year ago, but still lagging the $2.78 billion estimate.
(+) EBay (EBAY) was up almost 2% after it closed the sale of StubHub to London-based ticket exchange and resale company viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash. Ebay said it received net proceeds of $3.1 billion from the sale. Following the transaction, eBay expanded its share buyback plans for 2020 from $1.5 billion to $4.5 billion, and raised its Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance.
In other sector news:
(-) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) was 1% lower after it canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and said the COVID-19 virus outbreak would hit earnings for 2020 by $0.65 per share.
