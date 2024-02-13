News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2024: SHOP, MAR, DNUT

February 13, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Consumer stocks were falling Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding nearly 2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 2.5% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 10 after a 6.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Shopify (SHOP) posted an increase in sales from its platform that bolstered Q4 results but its shares were falling 12%, with one analyst flagging mixed guidance.

Marriott International (MAR) on Tuesday forecast a decline in earnings for the current year amid a sharp deceleration in revenue per available room after reporting mixed Q4 results relative to Wall Street's estimates. Its shares dropped 6%.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported Q4 earnings on Tuesday below expectations, while the donut retail chain issued a downbeat full-year profit outlook. Krispy Kreme fell 3%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
