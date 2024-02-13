News & Insights

Markets
MANU

Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2024: MANU, PARA, SHOP, MAR

February 13, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were falling late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 1.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 2.5% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 10 after a 6.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Manchester United (MANU) shares soared almost 9% after the UK's Premier League said it has cleared Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25% stake in the soccer club.

Paramount (PARA) is cutting hundreds of jobs across, according to media reports, citing a memo sent to staff by Chief Executive Bob Bakish. The company is laying off about 800 people, or nearly 3% of its workforce, CNBC reported. Its shares dropped 2.8%.

Shopify (SHOP) posted an increase in sales from its platform that bolstered Q4 results but its shares were falling 13%, with one analyst flagging mixed guidance.

Marriott International (MAR) on Tuesday forecast a decline in earnings for the current year amid a sharp deceleration in revenue per available room after reporting mixed Q4 results relative to Wall Street's estimates. Its shares sank 6.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU
PARA
SHOP
MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.