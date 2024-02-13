Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2024: MANU, PARA, SHOP, MAR

Consumer stocks were falling late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 1.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 2.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 2.5% from a year earlier in the week ended Feb. 10 after a 6.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Manchester United (MANU) shares soared almost 9% after the UK's Premier League said it has cleared Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25% stake in the soccer club.

Paramount (PARA) is cutting hundreds of jobs across, according to media reports, citing a memo sent to staff by Chief Executive Bob Bakish. The company is laying off about 800 people, or nearly 3% of its workforce, CNBC reported. Its shares dropped 2.8%.

Shopify (SHOP) posted an increase in sales from its platform that bolstered Q4 results but its shares were falling 13%, with one analyst flagging mixed guidance.

Marriott International (MAR) on Tuesday forecast a decline in earnings for the current year amid a sharp deceleration in revenue per available room after reporting mixed Q4 results relative to Wall Street's estimates. Its shares sank 6.1%.

