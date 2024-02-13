Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2024: HAS, TRIP, KO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 2% recently.

Hasbro (HAS) was more than 5% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per diluted share, down from $1.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.

Tripadvisor (TRIP) was advancing by nearly 10% after saying late Monday that a special committee of independent directors was formed to evaluate any proposals for a potential transaction or alternative.

Coca-Cola (KO) gained more than 1% after it reported Q4 comparable earnings of $0.49 per diluted share, up from $0.45 a year earlier. The result matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

