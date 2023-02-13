Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2023: MANU

February 13, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Consumer stocks were rising in Monday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was up almost 2%. The soccer club is expected to receive an offer from Qatari investors in the coming days Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) surged 25%. The company raised its 2023 net rental revenue and EBITDA guidance after striking a deal with its lenders to increase its growth capital by $5 million via the elimination and conversion of some payment obligations.

Dingdong (DDL) was up 3.9%. The company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings compared with a loss a year earlier.

