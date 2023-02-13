Markets
LUXH

Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2023: LUXH, STKH, DDL

February 13, 2023 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) climbing 1.2%.

In company news, LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) surged nearly 26% as the company raised its 2023 net rental revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization guidance after striking a deal with its lenders to increase its growth capital by $5 million via the elimination and conversion of some payment obligations.

Steakholder Foods (STKH) grew 6.6% after it secured approval in Canada for its patent on the physical manipulation of cultured muscle tissue.

Dingdong (DDL) was up 1.7% after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings compared with a loss a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUXH
STKH
DDL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.