Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2023: LUXH, STKH, DDL

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) climbing 1.2%.

In company news, LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) surged nearly 26% as the company raised its 2023 net rental revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization guidance after striking a deal with its lenders to increase its growth capital by $5 million via the elimination and conversion of some payment obligations.

Steakholder Foods (STKH) grew 6.6% after it secured approval in Canada for its patent on the physical manipulation of cultured muscle tissue.

Dingdong (DDL) was up 1.7% after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings compared with a loss a year earlier.

