Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2023: DDL, BALY, THS, XLP, XLY

February 13, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were each recently inactive.

Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) was rallying past 13% as it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of 0.35 Chinese renminbi ($0.05) per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of 3.19 renminbi a year earlier. One out of two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.01 renminbi.

Bally's (BALY) reported a preliminary Q4 loss of $476.8 million, widening from a loss of $115.3 million a year earlier. Bally's was almost 5% higher recently.

Treehouse Foods (THS) reported Q4 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.99. Treehouse Foods was declining by more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

