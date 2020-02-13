Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2020: TPX, BABA, PEP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.21%

MCD: -0.33%

DIS: -0.60%

CVS: -0.37%

KO: -0.22%

Top consumer stocks were trading lower pre-market Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Tempur Sealy International (TPX), which was advancing by more than 4% as it posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.37 that surged from $0.90 a year earlier and exceeded the $1.17 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was more than 2% lower even after it booked fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings per ADS of RMB18.19 ($2.61), up from RMB12.19 in the year-ago period. That was ahead of the consensus of RMB15.70 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) PepsiCo (PEP) was marginally higher after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.45 per share, down from $1.49 per share in the year-earlier period and in line with the consensus estimate from Capital IQ.

