Consumer Sector Update for 02/13/2020: NUS,CPA,KHC

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were mixed on Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) tumbled 15% after the personal-care products company issued Q1 and FY20 financial forecasts lagging Wall Street estimates, explaining it was expecting the COVID-19 outbreak to undercut sales in China by between 20% to 25% this year. It sees net income for the current quarter ending March 31 in a range of $0.23 to $0.23 per share on between $480 million to $510 million in sales, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.74 per share quarterly profit on $596.6 millon in sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Copa Holdings SA (CPA) rose 2.7% on Thursday after the Latin American airline reported Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates and increased its Q1 dividend to $0.80 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.17 per share on $681.9 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.03 per share on $676 million in revenue.

(-) Kraft Heinz (KHC) slid 7% after the food and beverage company Thursday reported a 5.1% decline in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $6.54 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $6.61 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

