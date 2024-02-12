Consumer Sector Update for 02/12/2024: VFC, BIG, UL

Consumer stocks rose Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.2%.

In corporate news, VF (VFC) shares jumped 15% as Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell reported the purchase of 65,360 company shares last week. Separately, the founding family of VF is supporting activist investor Engaged Capital in its campaign for board seats and strategic changes, Reuters reported Sunday.

Big Lots (BIG) shares sank 31% after Loop Capital downgraded its rating to sell from hold and lowered its price target to $1 from $6. The retailer is seeking new financing deals amid ongoing losses and decreasing liquidity, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Unilever (UL) Chief Executive Hein Schumacher said he has the backing of activist shareholder and board member Nelson Peltz in his effort to enhance the company's performance, Reuters reported Monday. Unilever shares declined 0.1%.

