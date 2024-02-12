Consumer Sector Update for 02/12/2024: BIG, AMZN, AS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing 0.01% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 0.1%

Big Lots (BIG) is seeking new financing deals amid ongoing losses and decreasing liquidity, Bloomberg reported Friday, quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Big Lots was down more than 16% in recent premarket activity.

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos sold almost 12 million shares of the company for about $2 billion, a regulatory filing late Friday showed. Amazon was up nearly 0.2% pre-bell.

Amer Sports (AS) said late Friday it has priced a private offering to eligible purchasers of $800 million of its 6.75% senior secured notes due 2031. Amer Sports was advancing by 0.4% premarket.

