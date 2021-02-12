Consumer Sector Update for 02/12/2021: NWL, TWOU, DIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were declining by 0.14% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were inactive in recent trading.

Newell Brands (NWL) was down more than 3% after posting Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.56 per share, compared with $0.42 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.48 per share.

2U (TWOU) was gaining more than 8% after it reported late Thursday a Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for a loss of $0.09 per share.

Walt Disney (DIS) was up more than 1%. The company late Thursday reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.32, down from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a $0.34 loss per share.

