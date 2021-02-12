Consumer Sector Update for 02/12/2021: DIS,QS,INGR

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) was 1.4% lower this afternoon, giving back a 1.5% gain earlier Friday to a best-ever $193.83 a share that followed the entertainment conglomerate overnight reporting a surprise fiscal Q1 profit and a smaller-than-expected drop in revenue during the three months ended Jan. 2. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.32 per share, down from $1.53 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue declined 22.2% year-over-year to $16.25 billion. Wall Street had been looking for a non-GAAP net loss of $0.34 per share on $15.88 billion in Q1 revenue.

On the winning side, Fisker (FSR) surged 22% higher after Morgan Stanley Friday began coverage of the electric vehicle-maker with an overweight stock rating and a $27 price target.

Ingredion (INGR) rose fractionally after the US-based nutritional ingredients company said it was forming a joint venture with Argentina-based food company Grupo Arcor. Ingredion will own 49% of the new partnership and will transfer its operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay operations to the joint venture and Arcor contributing its ingredient operations.

