Consumer Sector Update for 02/12/2020: URBN,ACCO,SHOP,SHOP.TO,BBBY

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Wednesday slipping 0.1% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 1.0% this afternoon.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Urban Outfitters (URBN) rose more than 6% after the retailer reported a 3.6% increase in Q4 sales over year-ago levels, climbing to $1.17 billion during the three months ended Jan. 31 and narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus by about $4 million. Revenue for its comparable retail segment climbed 4%, supported by growth in the company's digital channel, offset somewhat by negative results for its retail sales.

In other sector news:

(+) Acco Brands (ACCO) raced almost 15% higher on Wednesday after the notebook and writing supplies company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.46 per share, improving on a $0.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and also beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Net sales increased 1.5% year-over-year to $537.4 million, also topping the $533.9 million analyst mean.

(+) Shopify (SHOP) climbed 9.5% after the Canadian e-commerce company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results as more merchants joined its platform during the final three months of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.43, up from $0.27 during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. Revenue grew 47% compared with the same quarter last year, rising to $505.2 million and also exceeding the $482.1 million analyst mean.

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) fell 20% after the retailer late Tuesday reported a 5.4% year-over-year decline in comparable-store sales during the first two months of its current Q4 ending Feb. 29. The company blamed the slide on a drop in store traffic combined with issues with inventory management and increased promotional activity and markdowns. Analysts, on average, are expecting a 4.9% decline in Q4 same-store sales at Bed Bath & Beyond, according to Capital IQ.

