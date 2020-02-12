Consumer Sector Update for 02/12/2020: BBBY, BG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.09%

MCD: -0.05%

DIS: +0.38%

CVS: +1.56%

KO: +0.34%

Consumer heavyweights were mostly trading higher pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which was slumping by more than 27% after saying its comparable sales declined 5.4% year over year in the first two months of fiscal Q4 (December 2019 and January 2020).

(+) Bunge (BG) was advancing more than 3% after the agribusiness company posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.27, up from $0.08 a year ago and beating the $0.29 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) CVS Health (CVS) was more than 1% higher after it posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.73, down from $2.14 a year ago but higher than the $1.69 average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.