Consumer Sector Update for 02/12/2020: ACCO,SHOP,BBBY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.72%

MCD +0.22%

DIS +0.67%

CVS -0.96%

KO +0.08%

Consumer stocks were mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 Wednesday falling 0.2% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 1% this afternoon.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Acco Brands (ACCO) raced almost 15% higher on Wednesday after the notebook and writing supplies company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.46 per share, improving on a $0.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and also beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Net sales increased 1.5% year-over-year to $537.4 million, also topping the $533.9 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Shopify (SHOP) climbed over 12% after the Canadian e-commerce company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results as more merchants joined its platform during the final three months of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.43, up from $0.27 during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. Revenue grew 47% compared with the same quarter last year, rising to $505.2 million and also exceeding the $482.1 million analyst mean.

(-) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) fell 19% after the retailer late Tuesday reported a 5.4% year-over-year decline in comparable-store sales during the first two months of its current Q4 ending Feb. 29. The company blamed the slide on a drop in store traffic combined with issues with inventory management and increased promotional activity and markdowns. Analysts, on average, are expecting a 4.9% decline in Q4 same-store sales at Bed Bath & Beyond, according to Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.