Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2022: VMAR,IAA,BWMX

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) rose over 16% after the electric outboard motors company announced a joint development agreement with privately held Weismann Marine to design and develop a gearcase assembly for Vision Marine's E-Motion electric propulsion system. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

IAA (IAA) slid almost 22% after the auto auction company reported a $0.61 per share adjusted profit for its Q4 ended Jan. 2, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) plunged nearly 33% after the direct-to-consumer retailer reported Q4 net income of 5.74 Mexican Peso per share, trailing the single-analyst call looking for a 12.21 pesos per share profit. Net revenue fell 11% from year-ago levels to $2.18 billion peso, also trailing the $2.85 billion two-analyst mean.

