Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2022: UA, BARK, EXPE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.13% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.43% higher.

Under Armour (UA) shares were declining by more than 2% as it reported Q4 net earnings of $0.23 per share, down from $0.40 a year ago, and $0.14 in adjusted EPS. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06 in GAAP EPS and $0.07 in adjusted EPS.

Bark (BARK) reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.12 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.43 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13. Bark shares were recently slipping past 3%.

Expedia Group (EXPE) shares were gaining more than 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, compared with the year-earlier loss of $2.64. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for adjusted EPS of $0.65.

