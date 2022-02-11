Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2022: GT,VMAR,IAA,BWMX

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.4%, reversing a midday rise, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 3.1%.

In company news, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) was sinking over 27% late in Friday trading, staying within close range of its lowest share price since late August, after warning inflationary pressures will likely weigh on its bottom line over the next several quarters, upstaging its better-than-expected performance during the final three months of 2021. Excluding one-time items, the tire company earned $0.57 per share, improving on a $0.44 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020, while sales grew 38% year-over-year to $5.05 billion. Wall Street had been looking for $0.43 per share and $4.96 billion, respectively.

IAA (IAA) slid almost 22% after the auto auction company reported a $0.61 per share adjusted profit for its Q4 ended Jan. 2, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) plunged more than 34% after the direct-to-consumer retailer reported Q4 net income of 5.74 Mexican Peso per share, trailing the single-analyst call looking for a 12.21 pesos per share profit. Net revenue fell 11% from year-ago levels to $2.18 billion peso, also trailing the $2.85 billion two-analyst mean.

To the upside, Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) rose over 14% after the electric outboard motors company announced a joint development agreement with privately-held Weismann Marine to design and develop a gearcase assembly for Vision Marine's E-Motion electric propulsion system. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

