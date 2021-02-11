Markets
TPX

Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2021: TPX, KHC, PEP, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were gaining 0.11% in value and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was advancing by 0.33% in recent trading.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) was more than 16% higher as it said Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67 rose from $0.34 a year ago. That compared with the $0.52 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) was up more than 1% after it reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74.

PepsiCo (PEP) was advancing 0.8% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share, up from $1.45 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPX KHC PEP XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires