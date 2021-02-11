Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2021: TPX, KHC, PEP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were gaining 0.11% in value and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was advancing by 0.33% in recent trading.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) was more than 16% higher as it said Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67 rose from $0.34 a year ago. That compared with the $0.52 average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) was up more than 1% after it reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74.

PepsiCo (PEP) was advancing 0.8% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share, up from $1.45 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.46.

