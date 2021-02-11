Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2021: TAP,TPX-A.TO,QUOT,SONO,NUS

Consumer stocks were ending moderately lower on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF declining 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was falling 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Molson Coors (TAP) slumped over 9% on Thursday after the brewer reported lower adjusted net income and revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 compared with the same quarter in 2019 and also trailing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.40 per share on $2.29 billion in net sales, down from $1.02 per share and $2.49 billion, respectively, during the year-ago period, and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.77 per share non-GAAP profit on $2.41 billion in sales.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) dropped over 14% after the health and wellness products company reported Q4 sales trailing analyst forecasts and also projected below-consensus Q1 and FY21 sales also coming up shy of Wall Street expectations. It also said CEO Ritch Wood will retire Sept. 1 and will be succeeded by company president Ryan Napierski.

Among advancers, Quotient Technology (QUOT) climbed almost 36% to its best share price since October 2018 at $13.68 after reporting a 20.2% revenue increase over year-ago levels, rising to $142.5 million and topping analyst estimates by $21.5 million. The digital media and promotions company also said its board has authorized a $50 million stock buyback program taking effect on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Sonos (SONO) was more than 15% higher after the audio equipment company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and raised its FY21 sales forecast. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.17 per share during the three months ended Jan. 2, up from $0.74 per share during the year-ago period, while net sales increased 14.9% year-over-year to $645.6 million. Wall Street had been looking for a $0.99 per share adjusted profit on $589.9 million in sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.