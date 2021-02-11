Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2021: NUS,QUOT,SONO

Consumer stocks have turned moderately lower on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF declining 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.5% in afternoon trade.

In company news, Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) dropped 14% after the health and wellness products company reported Q4 sales trailing analyst forecasts and also projected below-consensus Q1 and FY21 sales also coming up shy of Wall Street expectations. It also said CEO Ritch Wood will retire Sept. 1 and will be succeeded by company president Ryan Napierski.

Among advancers, Quotient Technology (QUOT) climbed almost 36% to its best share price since October 2018 at $13.68 after reporting a 20.2% revenue increase over year-ago levels, rising to $142.5 million and topping analyst estimates by $21.5 million. The digital media and promotions company also said its board has authorized a $50 million stock buyback program taking effect on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Sonos (SONO) was 16% higher after the audio equipment company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and raised its FY21 sales forecast. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.17 per share during the three months ended Jan. 2, up from $0.74 per share during the year-ago period, while net sales increased 14.9% year-over-year to $645.6 million. Wall Street had been looking for a $0.99 per share adjusted profit on $589.9 million in sales.

