Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2020: UA, AN, HAS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.30%

MCD: +0.32%

DIS: +0.22%

CVS: +0.48%

KO: +0.22%

Consumer giants were climbing pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Under Armour (UA), which was more than 13% lower after the apparel company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.03 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 a year earlier, undershooting the Capital IQ consensus forecast for earnings of 0.11 per share.

(+) AutoNation (AN) was up more than 9% as it reported a Q4 net income of $1.74 per share, up from $1.02 per share from a year earlier. The result beat the Capital IQ earnings estimate of $1.12 a share.

(+) Hasbro (HAS) was advancing more than 6% after it booked Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.24, down from $1.33 in the comparable quarter last year but ahead of the Capital IQ average estimate of $0.92.

