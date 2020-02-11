Consumer Sector Update for 02/11/2020: MMYT,UAA,WTER

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.46%

MCD +0.92%

DIS -1.1%

CVS +0.40%

KO -0.23%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping 0.4%

Tuesday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) MakeMyTrip (MMYT) climbed almost 17% after reporting a net loss of $0.15 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, expanding on a $0.14 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.21 per share net loss for the travel reservations website. Revenue grew to $146.9 million from $124.8 million a year ago.

In other sector news:

(-) Under Armour (UAA) was sinking nearly 19% after the athletic apparel company warned of "ongoing demand challenges," including a potential $60 million drop in Q1 sales in China due to the new coronavirus outbreak, and said it may take up to a $250 million pre-tax charge against its FY20 earnings as it considers a restructuring plan "to rebalance its cost base" and improve profitability and cash flow. It also reported an unexpected Q4 net loss and sales for the final three months of 2019 trailing Street views.

(-) The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) dropped 23% after the bottled water company lowered its FY20 sales forecast to a new range of $39 million to $41 million, down from its previous outlook and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $50.1 million in sales this year. It also reported a 10% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q3 sales, also trailing the $10.9 million Street view.

