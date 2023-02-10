Markets
NWL

Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: NWL, JD, IBA, XLY, XLP

February 10, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down more than 1.0% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by nearly 0.1% recently.

Newell Brands (NWL) was declining by 5.8% after it reported Q4 normalized earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, down from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

JD.com (JD) was down nearly 3.7% after saying in a social media post it is planning to release an "industrial version" of chatbot ChatGPT called ChatJD that will focus on retail and finance.

Industrias Bachoco (IBA) was slipping nearly 4.0% after it posted Q4 earnings of 0.13 Mexican pesos ($0.007) per diluted share, down from 1.07 pesos a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWL
JD
IBA
XLY
XLP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.