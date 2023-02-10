Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: NWL, JD, IBA, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down more than 1.0% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by nearly 0.1% recently.

Newell Brands (NWL) was declining by 5.8% after it reported Q4 normalized earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, down from $0.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

JD.com (JD) was down nearly 3.7% after saying in a social media post it is planning to release an "industrial version" of chatbot ChatGPT called ChatJD that will focus on retail and finance.

Industrias Bachoco (IBA) was slipping nearly 4.0% after it posted Q4 earnings of 0.13 Mexican pesos ($0.007) per diluted share, down from 1.07 pesos a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.