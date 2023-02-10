Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: LGF.A MANU TSLA

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday midday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.6%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.6%.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) shares jumped 24%. The company said fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings rose to $0.26 per share $0.02 a year earlier, and revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Manchester United (MANU) shares fell almost 4% after ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources, that potential bidders are unsure whether the Glazer family, the soccer club's owner, want to sell its full controlling stake.

Tesla (TSLA) shares were down 5.1% after Reuters reported the carmaker raised the base price of its Model Y cars by 0.8% in China after cutting prices at the beginning of the year.

