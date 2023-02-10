Markets

Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: LGF.A MANU TSLA

February 10, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday midday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.6%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.6%.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) shares jumped 24%. The company said fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings rose to $0.26 per share $0.02 a year earlier, and revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Manchester United (MANU) shares fell almost 4% after ESPN reported, citing unnamed sources, that potential bidders are unsure whether the Glazer family, the soccer club's owner, want to sell its full controlling stake.

Tesla (TSLA) shares were down 5.1% after Reuters reported the carmaker raised the base price of its Model Y cars by 0.8% in China after cutting prices at the beginning of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.