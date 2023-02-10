Markets
GNUS

Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: GNUS, CIDM, HMC

February 10, 2023 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) up 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.5%.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Genius Brands International (GNUS) slid 25% after saying its board approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to meet the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Cinedigm (CIDM) fell 1.5% after it integrated movie-only service ROW8 into the company's streaming service Cineverse.

Honda Motor (HMC) rose 2.4% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings Friday of 144.49 Japanese yen ($1.10) per diluted share, up from 112.42 yen per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNUS
CIDM
HMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.