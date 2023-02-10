Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: GNUS, CIDM, HMC

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) up 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.5%.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Genius Brands International (GNUS) slid 25% after saying its board approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to meet the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Cinedigm (CIDM) fell 1.5% after it integrated movie-only service ROW8 into the company's streaming service Cineverse.

Honda Motor (HMC) rose 2.4% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings Friday of 144.49 Japanese yen ($1.10) per diluted share, up from 112.42 yen per share a year earlier.

