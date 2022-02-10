Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2022: IRBT, GOOS, GOOS.TO, KO, K

Consumer stocks were ending sharply lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sinking 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.9%.

In company news, iRobot (IRBT) dropped 14% after reporting an adjusted Q4 net loss of $1.05 per share, reversing a $0.84 per share non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2020, while sales for the home robotics firm rose 1.9% year-over-year to $455.4 but also missed Wall Street expectations. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.94 per share at iRobot on $463.8 million in sales.

Canada Goose (GOOS) slumped Thursday, at one point sinking over 21% to its lowest share price since September 2020, after the upscale winterwear company reported fiscal Q3 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also cutting its FY22 sales forecast following slower-than-expected retail traffic in its Asian, European and Middle Eastern markets. The stock was down over 16% in recent US trading.

Among gainers, Coca-Cola (KO) was hanging on for a fractional gain after the beverage giant reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, down from a $0.47 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 9.9% year-over-year to $9.47 billion, also topping the $8.93 billion Street view.

Kellogg (K) rose 3% after the cereal company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share for its Q4 ended Jan. 1, down from $0.86 per share during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ looking for a $0.79 per share adjusted profit. Net sales fell 1.2% year-over-year to $3.42 billion but also exceeding the $3.39 billion analyst mean.

