Markets
IRBT

Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2022: IRBT, GOOS, GOOS.TO, KO, K

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending sharply lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) sinking 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.9%.

In company news, iRobot (IRBT) dropped 14% after reporting an adjusted Q4 net loss of $1.05 per share, reversing a $0.84 per share non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2020, while sales for the home robotics firm rose 1.9% year-over-year to $455.4 but also missed Wall Street expectations. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.94 per share at iRobot on $463.8 million in sales.

Canada Goose (GOOS) slumped Thursday, at one point sinking over 21% to its lowest share price since September 2020, after the upscale winterwear company reported fiscal Q3 results trailing Wall Street expectations and also cutting its FY22 sales forecast following slower-than-expected retail traffic in its Asian, European and Middle Eastern markets. The stock was down over 16% in recent US trading.

Among gainers, Coca-Cola (KO) was hanging on for a fractional gain after the beverage giant reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, down from a $0.47 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 9.9% year-over-year to $9.47 billion, also topping the $8.93 billion Street view.

Kellogg (K) rose 3% after the cereal company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share for its Q4 ended Jan. 1, down from $0.86 per share during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ looking for a $0.79 per share adjusted profit. Net sales fell 1.2% year-over-year to $3.42 billion but also exceeding the $3.39 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRBT GOOS KO K

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular