Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2022: GOOS,GOOS.TO,KO,K

Consumer stocks have turned solidly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both falling 0.7%.

In company news, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) slumped Thursday, at one point sinking over 21% to its lowest share price since September 2020, after the upscale winterwear company reported fiscal Q3 results trailing Wall Street and Bay Street expectations and also cutting its FY22 sales forecast, citing slower-than-expected retail traffic in its Asian, European and Middle Eastern markets. The stock was down over 16% in recent US trading.

Coca-Cola (KO) climbed 0.9% after the beverage giant reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, down from a $0.47 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 9.9% year-over-year to $9.47 billion, also topping the $8.93 billion Street view.

Kellogg (K) gained 3.4% after the cereal company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share for its Q4 ended Jan. 1, down from $0.86 per share during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ looking for a $0.79 per share adjusted profit. Net sales fell 1.2% year-over-year to $3.42 billion but also exceeding the $3.39 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.